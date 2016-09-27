Kazakh Putintseva stunned by Venus Williams in Wuhan
18:55, 27 September 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2016 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open in China today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 21-year-old Putintseva was edged out by defending champion Venus Williams in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. Williams took their head-to-head statistics to 4:1.
The prize fund of the tournament totals $2,288,250.
The Wuhan Open held at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center was one of three WTA events in China new to the calendar in 2014.