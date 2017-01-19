Kazakh Putintseva upset in Australian Open second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia toppled world №31 Putintseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 1-1.



The Latvian will play against Czech Karolina Pliskova seeded 5th at the Grand Slam in the third round.



Recall that Yulia Putintseva stunned Lara Arruabarrena of Spain in the opening round of the tournament.