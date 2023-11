ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed of the first round of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, USA, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

12th seeded Putintseva was stunned by Magda Linette from Poland in a three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.



It should be noted that world №29 Putintseva is ranked 54 spots higher than Linette.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $700,000.