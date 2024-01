ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova stunned Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the second round of the WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the USA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №8 Kuznetsova, 32, edged Putintseva out in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



Kuznetsova took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-1.



In the third round she will face off with Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro.