    Kazakh Putintseva wins Cincinnati opener

    18:36, 15 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva ranked 52nd in the world has eased into the second round of the WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva routed Veronica Cepede Royg from Paraguay in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

    The Kazakhstani will face world №8 Svetlana Kuznetsova in the next round of the tournament.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,5 million.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
