Kazakh Putintseva wins Cincinnati opener

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva ranked 52nd in the world has eased into the second round of the WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva routed Veronica Cepede Royg from Paraguay in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.



The Kazakhstani will face world №8 Svetlana Kuznetsova in the next round of the tournament.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,5 million.