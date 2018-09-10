Kazakh renowned artists to showcase their works in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 15, the capital will host Astana Art Show 2018, Kazinform cites the press service of the international exhibition.

Astana art show includes 3 exhibitions.

The first theme of the event is "Metamorphosis". This project is dedicated to the inwardness and experiences of artists, views on a wide range of issues, their stories about personal life, landmark events.

The Astana Art Show is the key event of the international fine art biennale of contemporary Kazakhstan. It will bring together Kazakhstan's artists living and working abroad.

Above 20 participants will showcase their works, paintings, and installations at the TSE Art Destination Gallery from September 15 to October 28.

It is noteworthy that among those attending, there will be Ikuru Kuwajima, a Japanese photographer, an author of "I, Oblomov" photobook. Besides, Kazakhstan's Aza Shadenova, who proved to be successful in London, will display her works to the capital's connoisseurs of art. Young Kazakh artist Adil Aubekerov will delight Astana citizens and visitors with a new objet d'art at one of the buildings.

Works by 16 young artists of Central Asia and Kazakhstan will be presented at the second exhibition "Reloading. Optimization of Space".

The third exhibition "The Ghost Expedition" is organized by the European Union. In this project, a group of artists from Europe and Kazakhstan will present the results of creative studies of Mangistau region sacred sites.

An exhibition of young artists of Astana, public lectures by well-known artists and master classes will be held as part of the Biennale.



Benjamin Skepper, a well-known Australian musician will attend the Astana Art Show opening ceremony. The event is organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Rukhani Janghyru Program National Office, and Artios Art Advisory Center.