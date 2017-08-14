Kazakh researchers head to Genghis Khan's birthplace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd international expedition "From Khentii to Ulytau: Revival of Historical Memory" arranged by the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) has started today, Kazinform reports with reference to the organization's official website.

A group of researchers and journalists led by the President of the Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, headed for the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar.

The main purpose of the international expedition is the awakening of the historical consciousness in light of the memorable places of sacred significance, as emphasized in President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Article "The Course towards the Future: Spiritual Modernization". The expedition begins with the birthplace of Genghis Khan, i.e. the Burkhan Khaldun area in the Khentii Province of Mongolia, and continues up to the tombs of Zhoshy Khan and Alasha Khan in Ulytau.



It is planned that before going to the Khentii Province, the members of the expedition will hold a series of meetings in the capital of Mongolia.

The expedition was organized within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation concluded between TWESCO and the National Museum of Mongolia in August 2016. This document made it possible to equip the archaeological expedition and conduct joint digs in the ancient Turkic sites discovered in the Khentii Province of Mongolia.