Kazakh rhythmic gymnast pockets silver at Minsk int'l tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rhythmic gymnast Sabina Bakatova of Astana won a silver medal at the XVI rhythmic gymnastics international tournament for the prize of Olympic Champion Marina Lobach, the press service of the Astana culture and sports department said.

The tournament held in Minsk, Belarus, brought together gymnasts from 10 states of the world, including Israel, Kazakhstan, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, etc.



The tournament held regularly since 2002 is a prestigious competition in the international sport calendar.



Sabina Bakatova has already won two gold and one bronze medals at the Asian Championship held this year in Kuala Lumpur.