    Kazakh-Romanian duo battles through to Apia International 2nd round

    12:33, 11 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and Raluca Olaru from Romania battled through to the second round of the Apia International in Sydney, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opener Shvedova and Olaru overcame Lara Arruabarrena from Spain and Andreja Klepac from Slovenia in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
    They will face off with the fourth seed Timea Babos and Katarina Srebotnik in the second round.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
