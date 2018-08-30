Kazakh rowers pocket 1 gold, 2 silver medals at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan canoe and kayak team has won today three medals at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani rowers Ilya Golendov, Alexey Dergunov, Sergii Tokarnytskyi, Yevgeniy Alexeyev struck gold in the men's K4 kayak sprint. The teams of South Korea and Iran won bronze and silver medals, respectively.

What is more, Kazakhstan won two silver medals in the sprint competitions.



In the men's kayak double (K2) 1000m event, Ilya Golendov and Andrey Yerguchyov came in second after Chinese team. The bronze was taken by Uzbek rowers.

As to another silver medal, Kazakhstan's Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov also lost to Chinese rowers. And here, Uzbekistan also claimed bronze.

PHOTO courtesy of Sali Sabirov. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan