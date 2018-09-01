Kazakh rugby players gain bronze at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Scoring 29-7 in the third-place match, the Kazakhstan women's national rugby sevens team has defeated the Thai players, SPORTINFORM reports.

Due to the fact that the Kazakhstan team will not participate in competitions on the final day of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, this bronze medal has been the last one at the continental sporting event.

In total, the Kazakh athletes won 76 medals: 15 gold, 17 silver, and 44 bronze ones. Kazakhstan is ninth in the medals table.