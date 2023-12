NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Litvin of Kazakhstan hauled silver at the Wiesław Maniak Memorial Outdoor Championships in Poland, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Litvin came in 2nd in Men’s400m event clocking the distance in 46.21. The UK scored gold, while Polandsettled for bronze in the event.

Mikhail Litvin will participate inthe Men’s 400m event at the Permit Meetings in the Netherlands.