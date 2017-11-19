Kazakh Ruslan Kurbanov claims bronze of Trofeo Carroccio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ruslan Kurbanov has won the bronze medal of the annual 42nd Trofeo Carroccio tournament in Italy, Kazinform refers to the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of Ministry of Culture and Sport.

In the finals, Ruslan lost to András Rédli from Hungary.

It should be noted that this is the first individual medal at the World Cup stage for Kurbanov. In his career, Ruslan won silver of the Asian Championship and of the Universiade in Kazan.