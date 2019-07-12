Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held regular sitting in Samara

SAMARA. KAZINFORM From July 8 to 12, the Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held its regular 96th session in Samara, Russia.

The sides approved draft final documents of demarcation of certain sections of the Kazakh-Russian state border and agreed on a number of issues related to field demarcation and office operations.

The talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.



The next meeting of the Commission will take place in August 2019 in Kazakhstan.