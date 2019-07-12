  • kz
    Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held regular sitting in Samara

    21:21, 12 July 2019
    SAMARA. KAZINFORM From July 8 to 12, the Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held its regular 96th session in Samara, Russia.

    The sides approved draft final documents of demarcation of certain sections of the Kazakh-Russian state border and agreed on a number of issues related to field demarcation and office operations.

    The talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The next meeting of the Commission will take place in August 2019 in Kazakhstan.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
