Kazakh-Russian duo advances to U.S. Open third round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Russian Anna Kalinskaya have advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles event at the U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match the Kazakh-Russian duo defeated Chinese Peng Shuai and Polish Alicja Rosolska in a three-set match 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. The match lasted for 2 hours. Putintseva and Kalinskaya hit five aces and made three double faults.

In the next round Putintseva-Kalinskaya will face top-seeded tandem Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.