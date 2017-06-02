  • kz
    Kazakh-Russian duo out of Roland Garros women's doubles

    08:14, 02 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia were stopped in the first-round match of women's doubles event at the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russia duo was eliminated by Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Italian Francesca Schiavone.

    Flipkens and Schiavone needed only 58 minutes to defeat Putintseva and Vikhlyantseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

