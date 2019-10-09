Kazakh, Russian FMs meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has met today with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan for an official visit.

«Today our negotiations with the Russian sides were substantial and fruitful. We have discussed a wide range of issues including the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. We have exchanged views on the international agenda as well,» said Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a briefing in the MFA.

In his words, the meeting discussed various aspects of ensuring security and stability in Central Asia, Ukraine and Middle East as well as the two countries’ interaction within the international organizations.

«Special attention was given to the oncoming schedule of international events at the highest and high levels. Taking into account the importance of Kazakhstan-Russia near-border cooperation, whose share in the bilateral trade turnover is around 70%, we have discussed the course of preparation for the 16th Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Inter-Regional Cooperation slated for November 7, 2019 in Omsk,» the Minister noted.

In turn, Sergey Lavrov highlighted that both sides aim at the implementation of the decisions taken by the two countries’ presidents, «including the implementation of the 2019-2021 Joint Action Plan signed November 9 on the sidelines of the 15th Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum in Petropavlovsk.»

«Today we have discussed the preparations for the 16th Forum which will be held in Omsk in November. On the eve of the event, the 1st Forum of Young Leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia will take place. Young employees of the Kazakh, Russian MFAs will participate in it. We believe that the interaction at the level of young diplomats is quite promising,» the Russian FM said.

In his words, the meeting discussed the objectives arising from the abovementioned Action Plan in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, including energy, transport, space, educational and scientific exchanges.