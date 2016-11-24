Kazakh, Russian MPs laud intensive political dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Saint Petersburg, Russia today.

According to the Majilis' press service, the first meeting of the speakers of the Kazakh and Russian chambers was held on the sidelines of the CIS IPA and CSTO PA events.



At the onset of the meeting Speaker Nigmatulin congratulated his colleague on the appointment to the post of the State Duma Speaker, expressing confidence in further strengthening of bilateral parliamentary cooperation.



Having emphasized the strategic character of bilateral relations based on the mutual understanding and friendship between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia, the Majilis Speaker lauded intensive political dialogue and deep economic ties.



Vyacheslav Volodin, in turn, praised friendly relations between Russia and Kazakhstan as well. In his words, the work of friendship groups and the Commission for cooperation between the Majilis and the State Duma will give an additional impulse to the Kazakh and Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation.



The Kazakh MP also invited the State Duma Speaker to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.