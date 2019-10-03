Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss preparations for Inter-Regional Coop Forum in Omsk

SOCHI. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the issues of the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

«Have just met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. We have discussed the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk. I am confident in further strengthening of our strategic partnership and allied relations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.