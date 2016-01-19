Kazakh, Russian railways companies agreed on JTLC further development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of Kazakhstan and Russian railways companies - Oleg Belozyorov and Askar Mamin - met in Moscow yesterday for discussing the issues of further development of the Joint Transportation and Logistics Company (JTLC).

“The establishment of the JTLC became a common integration platform for implementing the technologies and standards of the transport and logistics services on the EEU space. This, in turn, enabled us to unite our efforts and reorient transit cargo flows to transcontinental routes and to form a global competitive Eurasian corridor,” an official statement reads of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy redas

The parties noted that the first results of functioning of the JTLC prove the rightness of the business ideas of the company integrating container services.

As the parties added, successful implementation of the JTLC’s business model requires harmonization of the national projects in transport-logistics infrastructure development, goods delivery logistics services, long-term pricing policy as well synchronization of the schedule of container trains’ movement.

These measures will allow the JTLC to respond flexibly to market changes and offer more competitive logistics services to its participants.

JSC Joint Transport and Logistics Company was established November 13, 2014 by railways administrations of the EEU member states – Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan – in compliance with agreements fixed in the memorandum on development of transport-logistics system of the Common Economic Space as of May 31, 2012 and decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as of May 29, 2013 on development of transport-logistics system and use of the member countries’ transit potential.