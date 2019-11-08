Kazakh, Russian regions actively develop contacts in humanitarian sphere - Putin

OMSK. KAZINFORM Russia will continue aiding Kazakhstan in training Russian language teachers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Russian-Kazakh Regional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, TASS reports.

«The Russian side will continue to aid its Kazakh partners in training Russian language teachers. Currently, we are working on opening Russian-Kazakh schools and a university in Kazakhstan,» Putin said.

The president noted that both countries’ regions actively develop contacts in the humanitarian sphere, in the sphere of education and personnel training. According to the Russian leader, about 74,000 Kazakh students are receiving a higher education in Moscow, including 30,000 studying with the use of Russian state budget funds. Putin also noted the cooperation between both states in the sphere of youth policy and education.

The 16th Russian-Kazakh Regional Cooperation Forum was held in Omsk on November 6-7. This year’s forum dealt with the current issues of border cooperation development. The forum is a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation, diversifying business contacts and establishing communication between the government and the businesses of both countries. The forum was organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.