Kazakh, Russian senators mull over cooperation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Commission for Cooperation between the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation was held in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent has learned.

Opening the 14th session of the Commission, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Sergey Gromov emphasized that the past thirteen meetings proved to be effective. A new level of parliamentary interaction has been reached. In particular, much has been done in harmonizing the two countries' laws.



In turn, Ilyas Umakhanov, Co-Chairman of the Commission - Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, highlighted the importance of the meeting. He also underscored digital economy development, youth support, and cooperation in this field.







During the meeting, the senators of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed legislative support for digitalization, including for law enforcement agencies and courts, and youth support, as well as prospects for cooperation between youth organizations of the two countries.



In attendance were senators Georgiy Kim, Zhenis Nurgaliyev, Tuleubek Mukashev, Nurlan Beknazarov, Vladimir Volkov, Gumar Dyussembayev, Sergey Plotnikov, Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Zhuldyz Omarbekova, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Ablaikhan Ospanov, judge of the Judicial Chamber on Criminal Case of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Yerden Aripov, and Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov.

The delegations also visited the Ykhylas Museum of Folk Musical Instruments and laid flowers at the eternal flame.

The next 15th session of the Commission will take place in Russia.