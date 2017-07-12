Kazakh, Russian special services prepare for Soyuz 2.1a launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM It's not only the cosmodrome services that prepare for the upcoming launch of the Soyuz 2.1a rocket on July 14, 2017, but also special units serving the fields of falling parts of the carrier rocket, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the tragedy of June 14, when people were killed during the extinguishment of the steppe fire, the Russian side is taking additional security measures in the leased area under fall fields.





As Kazinform was told in Kazkosmos, Kazakhstani and Russian services responsible for the safety of the consequences of space launch are already in the field, namely at the border of Irgiz region of Aktyubinsk region and Amangeldy district of Kostanay region. It is here that the fields of the fall of the Soyuz 2.1a are located, which will be launched tomorrow from Baikonur.

Given the high fire danger and the negative consequences of the previous launch, security measures will be strengthened to the maximum. Roskosmos notified the Kazakh side about this. The launch of the Soyuz 2.1 rocket with the Russian satellite Canopus V-IC and a cluster of 72 nanosatellites is scheduled for July 14, at 12.36 hours Astana time from platform No. 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome.