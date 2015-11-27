Kazakh, Russian track and field athletes gather in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Young track and field athletes from all corners of Kazakhstan and Russia have gathered in Petropavlovsk today.

Nearly 100 athletes are set to partake in the international track and field tournament dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. "Athletes aged 3-19 have come from Karaganda, Kokshetau, Omsk and many other cities. Their level is quite high," director of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve Alexander Mitsykh said. Winners of the tournament will be announced on November 28.