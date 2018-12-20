Kazakh-Russian transport and logistics hub to open in Russia's Ivanovo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Kazakh-Russian transport and logistics hub will open in Ivanovo," deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Leonid Prokopenko said.

"Currently, the team of the Association realizes a set of projects aimed at attracting investments into Kazakhstan, works on projects involving foreign business structures. The portfolio of projects keeps on growing year after year," Prokopenko told the forum of entrepreneurs of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan themed Five initiatives of the Association of Entrepreneurs of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and realization of the President's tasks.



As stated there, the Association has embarked on a new level of cooperation to conclude memorandums of cooperation with foreign business partners.



He highlighted the project of the international fund for supporting the Eurasian Dialogue social and economic development. "These are our partners from Ivanovo and Moscow. In particular, the sides are working at building the Kazakh-Russian transport and logistics hub in Ivanovo to supply our goods to the central federal district of Russia and Moscow that is a huge market," he added.



Partners from Russia, South Korea, Germany and Azerbaijan take a keen interest in Kazakhstan's products.



"The Association will continue its work pursuant to the President's tasks outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address and other program documents," he resumed.