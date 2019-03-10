Kazakh sailor wins Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2019 Asian Open Laser Championships took place in Singapore 2-9 March, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

For the first time, Kazakh athlete Ruslan Zhangazov won a gold medal.



"Athletes of 12 countries took part in the championships. In particular, I mainly competed with athletes of Japan, Mauritius, Indonesia, and Italy. All have high potential, high level of skills. And all of them are regular contenders of the World Championships. And the medal is a great achievement for me. Despite the obstacles, I managed to win. I was invited to participate in the World Championships," said Ruslan Zhangazov.



It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan's Karina Zhangazova and Vladimir Shchankin finished 8th and 13th, respectively.