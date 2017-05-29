Kazakh scholars studying traces of ancestors in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM A scientific expedition from Kazakhstan "In the Wake of Ancestors" has arrived in Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The aim of the expedition is to study the traces of migration of the Kazakhs and Turks in the world as well as to get familiarized with the descendants of the ancient Huns, Turks and Cumans. The expedition was organized by the Sagadat Nurmaganbetov International Public Charity Foundation. Doctors of Science Ordenbek Mazbayev and Zhaksylyk Sabitov are among the expedition members.





“The peoples of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are the direct descendants of the Great Turks. The Cumans and the Huns who lived in the territories of our modern countries left a deep trace in history, architecture, culture and art of our nations. The trace of the Turks is not limited to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, it spreads far beyond Central Asia and the Caucasus, including Eastern and Western Europe. For the purpose of studying the monuments of our ancestors in Azerbaijan left many centuries ago, the scientific expedition of Kazakhstan will visit Baku and Gazakh and then a number of countries where the Turkic tribes lived or which they crossed once,” Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev says.



The diplomat notes that Kazakhstan gives special attention to its history, traditions of ancestors and spiritual revival of the Kazakh people and told about "Kazakhstan's Sacred Geography" and "Tugan Zher" projects.





Azerbaijan became the third country in the route of the expedition after Kazakhstan and Russia.

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva says that our countries have much in common in terms of language, religion, traditions, and this commonnality should be demonstrated to the world.

Chief of the expedition Sapar Iskakov shared his ten-year experience of a traveler and a tourist. In this period he has visited more than 125 countries. He has been to all the continents including South and North Poles. He has made a round-the-world trip in 119 days.

"The traces of our ancestors reach India in the east. The Delhi Sultanate was established by the Cumans. All the sights shown by the Indian people to the tourists today were built by our ancestors as well," S.Iskakov stressed.





After Azerbaijan, the expedition will visit Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Italy and Vatican and will accomplish its mission in France.