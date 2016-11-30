Kazakh school leavers to be able to retake UNT 9-11 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan will let school leavers to retake the Unified National Testing (UNT) several times, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The ministry is now looking into the possibility of allowing school leavers to retake the UNT up to 9-11 times. Every child has a right to do so," said Vice Minister of Education and Science Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva speaking at the event themed "Global education market and Kazakhstan's place in it" in Astana on Wednesday.



The Vice Minister stressed that the number of educational grants for Maths and Science as well as Technology majors will be increased.



The UNT has recently been divided into two stages - finals exams at schools across Kazakhstan and entrance exams to secure a university place. The decision to split the UNT was made based on the results of an analysis and several polls conducted by the Ministry of Education and Science.