Kazakh school students win 1,236 awards at international Olympiads in 2016 – Daryn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016, Kazakhstani school students have won 1,236 awards at the international Olympiads.196 of them are gold medals, 367 are silver, 648 are bronze medals and 26 are certificates of honour. Director of the Daryn republican research center Sholpan Kirabayava said it today at a briefing in the office of the Central Communications Service in Astana.

Over the years of its functioning, the Centre has implemented 25 projects aimed at identification and development of gifted children. These are the international research competition “Opening the World of Science”, the International Asia-Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, Silk Road International Mathematics Olympiad, the International Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics, Informatics, the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad etc.

124 specialized educational organizations for gifted children are functioning today countrywide with multi-lingual learning opportunities offered in 33 of them.

As part of celebration of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, on November 23-26, the city of Temirtau in Karaganda region will host the 9th Presidential Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology among the 11th grade students of the country.

On December 6-10, 2016, ahead of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Center will hold the 12th International Singers Contest “Astana Merey”.

From April 23 to 30, 2017, Astana will host the 51st International Mendeleev Olympiad in Chemistry.

Daryn Centre was established in 1998 at the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Centre specializes in creation of conditions for identification, development and implementation of the potential of gifted children of the country.