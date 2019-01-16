Kazakh school students win 75 medals in Intl Zhautykov Olympiad

ALMATY. KAZINFORM XV Zhautykov International Schoolchildren's Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics came to end in Almaty.82 teams from 18 countries participated in the event which aims at popularizing physico-mathematical sciences among schoolchildren as well as to develop friendly relations among specialized schools of various countries.

540 school students competed this year for 90 medals in mathematics, 71 medals in physics and 74 medals in informatics.



Kazakhstani students grabbed 9 gold, 23 silver and 43 bronze medals in total.



The Grand Prix of the Olympiad was awarded to the Lyceum No.31 from Chelyabinsk, Russia.



Almaty-based Republican Physics and Mathematics Boarding School ranks the 1st.



Daniyar Zakarin of the Republican Physics and Mathematics Boarding School scored ‘Best in Informatics among Kazakh School Students' nomination. Diyar Tulenov from Pavlodar-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School won ‘Best in Physics among Kazakh School Students' nomination and the nomination ‘Best in Mathematics among Kazakh School Students' was presented to Aibek Myrzatayev from Bilim Innovation Lyceum of Atyrau.



Maria Kruse Skole of Denmark, South Carolina Governor's School of Science and Math of the U.S and VEFA Lyceum of Turkey were awarded with ‘Debut of the Year' nomination.



The event was organized under the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science, Daryn Republican Scientific and Research Center and Almaty-based International IT University.