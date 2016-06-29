Kazakh schoolchildren 6th at Junior Mathematical Olympiad in Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (JMBO) was held in the city of Slatina, in Romania from June 24-29, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the education department of Astana city.

Schoolchildren from 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, took part in the intellectual contest. Team Kazakhstan was ranked 6th in the overall medal standing.



Romania won the 1st place. Coming in 2nd was Turkey. Serbian schoolchildren rounded out the top 3.



Two schoolchildren from Astana and Almaty claimed silver, three more (two from Almaty and one from Taraz) won bronze.