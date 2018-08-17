Kazakh schoolchildren claim medals at IESO 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 12th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2018) in Thailand came to an end. Almaty schoolboy Aknazar Kazhymurat and his teammate Assylbek Umurzak from Astana won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

"In addition, Kazakh schoolchildren gained awards as part of mixed teams. Kamila Kazhen from Uralsk with her team won gold medals in two competitions: Earth System Project (ESP) and International Team Field Investigation (ITFI). The goal of both events is to test the capabilities, skills, and knowledge of children while working as part of an international team. The Shakhmardan Yessenov Science and Education Foundation has sponsored the Kazakh team for a trip to this Olympiad for the second year in a row," said Program Coordinator Nursultan Nurmukhanov.

IESO is a unique Olympiad, a tournament held for a set of interconnected sciences. Other Kazakh nationals, Islam Aituganov and Assylbek Umurzak, won bronze medals competing as part of their teams at the international knowledge contest. In total, Kazakhstan secured 6 medals.

A few words about the winners. Aknazar is 17 years old, and he set for himself the goal of entering Harvard University. Kamila, his compatriot of the same age, is fond of photography, the schoolgirl is a prize-winner of regional and international olympiads. 11th-grade student Islam is good at playing basketball. After receiving a secondary education, he plans to study civil engineering. Tenth-grader Assylbek, in his spare time, trains pupils of one of the children's development centers in Astana in solving Rubik's Cube puzzle.

To successfully complete the tasks, the students needed knowledge of geology, geophysics, meteorology, oceanography, and astronomy. 280 schoolchildren and mentors from 39 countries participated in the IESO 2018, which took place at the campus of Mahidol University.