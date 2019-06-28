Kazakh schoolchildren pocket 17 medals at Asian Chess Championship

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh chess players won 17 medals, including 5 gold ones, at the 15th Asian Schools Chess Championships 2019 Open & Girls under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 & 17 hosted by Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 187 schoolchildren of 16 countries of the continent participated in the tournament. The Uzbekistan team topped the medal table, while Kazakhstan came in second, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

"Having beaten 11 competitors in the category under 9 years old in classical chess, Kazakhstan's Yelnaz Kaliakhmet struck gold," said Coach of the Kazakhstan national junior team Anuar Ismagambetov. "Second places in the classical chess podium in the respective categories were taken by Alisher Abdsattar, Khanzada Amanzhol, Zeinep Sultanbek, and Abilmansur Abdilkhair. Bronze was earned by Alikhan Khazhatuly in the category under 9 years old. "



Kazakh schoolchildren also fought for the continental championship medals in blitz and rapid chess games. Khanzada Amanzhol came in second in rapid and first in blitz. Zeinep Sultanbek gained gold in rapid and bronze in blitz. Yelnaz Kaliakhmet also proved to be the best in rapid in the category under 9 years old, Ayaulym Kaldarova came in second, and Alisher Abdsattar was third. Amir Satybaldy also won gold in blitz, and Alim Omirserik and Edgar Mamedov won bronze in the respective categories.