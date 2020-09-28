Kazakh schoolchildren scoop 5 medals at IMO 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s schoolchildren have hauled three silver and two bronze medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani team of six schoolchildren took part in the IMO 2020 held in the virtual format. The event held in Saint-Petersburg, Russia virtually brought together schoolchildren from over 100 countries.

Kanat Satylkhanov who trained our young mathematicians says he is proud of their achievement, especially given the fact that all IMO participants trained remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Satylkhanov proudly noted that the Kazakhstani team had improved its results compared to last year and thanked their parents and teachers for their tremendous support.

Tair Satubaldin, Tamirlan Bektemisov, Nurtas Shyntas, and Yuri Ten from Almaty as well as Danat Duisenbekov an Fetullakh Sam from Nur-Sultan scooped three silver and two bronze medals at the IMO 2020.