Kazakh schoolchildren win big at robotic science contest in Russia

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Schoolchildren from Karaganda won the Governor's Cup at the robotic science contest in Tomsk, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The schoolchildren from the specialized boarding school "Daryn" won in the ‘Kegerling' category and were also placed third in the ‘Robots dancing' category. The students of the Kazakh-Turkish Lyceum №1 from Karaganda were the runners-up in the ‘Sumo' category. The students of the Kazakh-Turkish Lyceum №3 from Zhezkazgan were the runners-up in the ‘Capture the flag' category," the Karaganda regional education department said in a statement.



Winners and laureates were awarded with the cups, diplomas, medals and memorable gifts.



According to the organizers, the contest brought together over 200 children of pre-school age and schoolchildren. Kazakhstan was represented by schoolchildren from Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.