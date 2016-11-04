Kazakh scientists become Laureates of Top Springer Author award

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On November 4, 2016, Almaty hosted the awarding ceremony of the Top Springer Author independent award in the field of science and technology, founded by Springer Nature, largest international publishing company jointly with "The National Center of Scientific and Technical Information" JSC. Local and foreign scientists of Kazakhstan and Central Asia attended the event dated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

18 scientists from Kazakhstan and two scientists from Kyrgyzstan - Mirrakhimov Aibek (medicine), Urussov Ruslan (mathematical modeling of low-temperature plasma); scientists from Uzbekistan - Rozikov Utkir (mathematics), Oksengendler Boris (chemistry and physics of polymers); two scientists from Tajikistan - Soliyev Lutfullo (general and inorganic chemistry), Ganiyev Izatullo (chemistry, metallurgy) became the laureates of the award this year.

The following scientists of Kazakhstan were awarded in the Top Springer Author category: Myrzakulov Ratbai - Mathematics, Theoretical Physics and Biophysics, Adekenov Sergazy - Bioorganic Chemistry and Chemistry of Natural Compounds, Kassenov Bulat - Inorganic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Chemical Thermodynamics, Materials Science, Zhussupov Marat - Theoretical Nuclear Physics, Nursultanov Yerlan - Mathematics, Ibrayeva Yelena - Nuclear Physics, Kairbekov Zhaksyntai - Chemistry, Imambekov Onlasyn - Physics.

The following scientists of Kazakhstan received the award in the Top Springer Author "Young Scientists" category: Maksim Zdorovets - Nuclear Physics, Nanotechnology and New Materials, Tokmagambetov Niyaz - Mathematics, Bulat Uralbekov - Chemistry, Artyom Kozlovskiy - Magnetic Nanostructures, Radiation Material Science, Yerbolat Sailaukhanuly - Analytical Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry, Anastassiya Mashentseva - Chemistry, Ilona Matveyeva - Chemistry, Gulnura Issanova - Earth Sciences.

"This year is the 10th anniversary since the launch of the new heavy-ion accelerator at Eurasian University, developed by the Nuclear Physics Institute. This machine which is unique in the world enables us to publish our scientific papers. The most important indicators for scientists are its publication activity, which are quantitative indicators. For a scientist: the more his or her materials are quoted, the higher are the ratings of works and international recognition. This is the result of hard work, a great opportunity for young scientists encouraging further development. Over 5 years I have published 29 works and approximately 70 quotations. The success of our scientific papers is the result of the teamwork," said Director of the Astana Branch of the Nuclear Physics Institute Maksim Zdorovets.

The following scientists of Kazakhstan were awarded in the Top Springer Author "Social Sciences" category: Altai Mussurov - Economics, Mira Nurmakhanova - Economics.

In addition to the Top Springer Author Award, the publishing company awarded diplomas to the Top 10 Most Published Organizations of Kazakhstan: the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Y. A. Buketov Karaganda State University, Institute of Organic Synthesis and Coal Chemistry, Physics and Technical Institute, "Phytochemistry" International Research and Production Holding, Nazarbayev University, the A.B. Bekturov Institute of Chemical Sciences, the National Nuclear Center, and the K.I. Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University.

The Top Springer Author is the world's largest international scientific publishing company that exists since 1842. Moreover, in May 2015, its positions had been strengthened, and Springer Nature company was founded by the merger of two well-known companies: Nature Publishing Group (Nature and Scientific American) owned by Palgrave Macmillan, as well as Springer Science + Business Media.

Springer Nature Company and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as universities of Kazakhstan are long-standing strategic partners. Today, Springer Nature is No. 1 publishing company based on the number of published articles and books from Kazakhstan. For instance, in the period from 2006 to 2016, scientists of Kazakhstan published 2 133 articles in 403 Springer magazines. Thus, every year, scientists of Kazakhstan publish more than 300 articles in the top-rated magazines of the publishing company, which is approximately 15% of the total number of all articles from Kazakhstan that are published abroad. Every fifth article produced by scientists of Kazakhstan abroad is published in Springer Nature magazines.

In the course of the event, the vice-president of the publishing company Asdaa Kotani told about the opportunities and prospects of Springer Nature for Kazakhstani scientists. Products and magazines of the publishing company were also presented to the participants. Speakers from various countries provided the countries overview and analysis of the publication activity and use of Springer Nature, as well as spoke about services of the publishing company related to articles for individual authors and universities. Following the event, individual advice was provided to young scientists, authors and representatives of scientific organizations.