Kazakh scientists detect cancer susceptibility by DNA assay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, the National Center for Biotechnology has presented the health and wellness developments, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Head of the National Research Shared Laboratory of Biotechnology Yelena Zholdybayeva, one of them is the opportunity to detect diseases dependent on one's DNA. A personal genetic passport is made once in a lifetime because the genetic code does not change throughout life, she said.

"By a DNA diagnostics, we can see what disorders an individual has. This lets us take timely actions in the future. At the genetic level, we can detect such diseases as cancer, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorder," Yelena Zholdybayeva noted.

The scientist emphasized that detecting susceptibilities is a great advantage because a doctor can timely prescribe correct treatment and give recommendations.