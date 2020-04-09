Kazakh scientists work at coronavirus vaccine development for 24 hours

OTAR. KAZINFORM For some people development of a vaccine and biological safety is a reality, interesting job and convocation. One of them is Kunsulu Zakariya, a director general of the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems. She told Kazinform News Agency about development of the vaccine of great importance not only for science but also for people at risk of contracting coronavirus.





Could you tell us about the progress of the development of the vaccine? Are there any results?





On March 25 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the National Centre of Biotechnologies and charged to continue further development of the vaccine against COVID-19. The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems (located in Otar, Zhambyl region) jointly with the National Centre of Biotechnologies proceeded to the development of the vaccine against coronavirus coordinated by the Education and Science Ministry. According to the WHO, currently the nations are working at developing 54 candidate vaccines, only two of them undergo clinical testing now. As the analysis shows the greater part of the developed vaccines are virus-vector or subunit vaccines and genetically engineered. The world pharmaceuticals leaders apply such technologies. Kazakhstani scientists also use such advanced approaches and technology. Kazakhstan targets to develop 4 candidate vaccines, 2 of them are vector vaccines and another 2 are subunit vaccines. Pre-clinical and clinical trials will select the most efficient and safest vaccine. Our scientists work all around clock at vaccine development.





Could you tell us about the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems?





The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems with 60 years of history works works at development of tools and methods to detect threats, evaluate biological safety and produce diagnostics and prophylactic medications, including drugs against dangerous and especially dangerous virus diseases affecting humans, animals and birds. The institute boasts great experience in biological safety, biotechnologies, virus science, microbiology and immunology. The institute is the only state organization of Kazakhstan eligible to develop own processing techniques, conduct trials and register medical immunobiological drugs at the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry. The institute was the first to register А/H5N1 Kazfluvac (vaccine against avian influenza) and A/H1N1Refluvac (swine flu vaccine). The scientists of the institute put in place more than 60 drugs, including 30 vaccines, 16 tests systems, 15 biopreparations. Annually it produces 27 mln vaccine doses. The institute has also a unique depositary, a database of genetic virus library.





What could you say about international cooperation? How does the scientific world asses the work of Kazakhstani scientists?





The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed an agreement on the development of vaccines against especially dangerous infections for public healthcare. It cooperates with the leading research institutes of Russia, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USDA ARS, the Medical University of Vienna (MUV), and other leading scientific centers and institutes of the world. The institute is the member of the OIC Vaccine Manufacturers Group. It is planned to build a biopharmaceuticals plant at the ground of the institute to manufacture vaccines up to GMP standards.





Thank you for the interview!

By Serik Sabekov