Kazakh scouts to attend World Scout Jamboree

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Great Steppe Scouts will take part in the World Scout Jamboree slated for July this year, Kazinform reports.

The World Scout Jamboree is the world's largest youth event bringing together more than 45,000 people from 160 of the world. It will take place at the National Scouting Centre at Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia, the U.S., from July 22 to August 2.



The Kazakh delegation consists of 12 people.



"U.S. President Donald Trump, heads of some foreign states and famous political and public figures from all over the world are expected to attend the event," president of the Organization of Scout Movement of Kazakhstan Ildar Katenov told the VIII conference of the Great Steppe Scouts.