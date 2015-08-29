Kazakh Sec of State makes presentation at World Assembly of Women ‘WAW! Tokyo 2015’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has made a presentation at the World Assembly of Women "WAW! Tokyo 2015", the press service of Akorda informs.

In her speech G.Abdykalikova noted Kazakhstan's success in addressing gender issues, equality between men and women in the socio-political, socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. She emphasized the political will of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who actively involves women in the state and public administration. The Secretary of State made a proposal to use the Astana Economic Forum as an international platform for discussing the issues of women's economic advancement. G.Abdykalikova invited the conference's participants to the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana. She also proposed to discuss the development of "green" business at a special panel session in the framework of the next World Conference for Women in Tokyo in 2016. WAW intends to establish cooperation with Kazakhstan and promote multi-stakeholder dialogue to enhance the role of women in society. On the second day of her visit the Secretary of State also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan F.Kishida. The sides discussed prospects for further deepening partnership in all areas of Kazakhstani-Japanese partnership.