  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Secretary of State, Azerbaijani PM discuss bilateral cooperation

    18:17, 30 September 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade in Baku.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects of interaction in political, commercial and economic, transport and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    Recall that Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova is currently in the Azerbaijani capital to attend the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Secretary of State of Kazakhstan News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!