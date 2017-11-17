Kazakh Secretary of State chairs session of Commission on state prizes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired the session of the Commission for state awards under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the session, members of the Commission considered the proposals submitted by government bodies, organizations and public associations on awarding state prizes.



The commission is an advisory and consultative body under the President of Kazakhstan. It decides whether to institute or revoke the state prizes of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as considers the bills and other laws and regulations regarding the state prizes.



Based on the results of the meeting, its participants determined the list of candidates for state prizes that will be submitted to the Head of State.



The awarding ceremony will be traditionally held on the threshold of the Independence Day.