Kazakh Secretary of State held sitting of Commission for Citizenship Issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Marat Tazhin has chaired the sitting of the Commission for Citizenship Issues under the Kazakh President, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting focused on issues concerning accepting Kazakhstan's citizenship and renunciation of citizenship. Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aliya Rakisheva reported on these issues.



Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave tasks to central and local executive bodies.