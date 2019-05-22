  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Secretary of State held sitting of Commission for Citizenship Issues

    15:31, 22 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Marat Tazhin has chaired the sitting of the Commission for Citizenship Issues under the Kazakh President, the Akorda press service reports.

    The meeting focused on issues concerning accepting Kazakhstan's citizenship and renunciation of citizenship. Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aliya Rakisheva reported on these issues.

    Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave tasks to central and local executive bodies.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!