Kazakh Secretary of State meets with Emirates Businesswomen Council delegation

ASTANA. KAZIFORM - The Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, Abdykalikova Gulshara, has met with a delegation from the Emirates Businesswomen Council, headed by Farida Al Awadhi, the organization's Chairperson, to discuss efforts made by both countries in women empowerment, WAM reports.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and a number of Kazakh businesswomen, were also present in the meeting which was held in the country's capital, Astana.



Gulshara briefed the delegation about the programs and strategies set by the Kazakh Government to empower women in various fields, as well as its efforts in achieving gender equality and supporting businesswomen.



Speaking during the meeting, the UAE Ambassador referred to the prominent role played by Emirati women, who are actively participating in all sectors to achieve their aspirations.



He also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation between businesswomen and small and medium enterprises in both countries to benefit from each other's experiences.