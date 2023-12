NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Krymbek Kusherbayev as the Kazakh Secretary of State, the Akorda press service reports.

Born on May 20, 1955 in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Social Sciences Academy under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR.

Since June 28, 2019 has been acting as the Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.