Kazakh Secretary of State participates in a session on national identity, unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the extended session of the Scientific and expert council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration, ministries and agencies, mass media, parliamentarians, heads of the regional scientific and expert groups were in attendance as well. Utmost attention was paid to the implementation of the 4th institutional reform "Identity and unity" of the National Plan on 100 concrete steps, research in the sphere of public consent and national unity and other organizational issues. The Secretary of State defined the council's goals for the upcoming period and gave a number of instructions to develop and strengthen Kazakhstani identity on the principles of citizenship and public accord.