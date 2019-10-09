Kazakh Secretary of State, Russian President’s special envoy have talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev met with special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated issues concerning international cultural cooperation, also events planned under the Shymkent-CIS cultural capital city 2020 programme which is approved by the CIS interstate humanitarian cooperation foundation.