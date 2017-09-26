Kazakh Secretary of State urges women to promote spiritual modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

In her opening remarks, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that this year Kazakhstan has embarked on the implementation of the Third Modernization. The tasks outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on modernization of three key spheres - economy, politics and public conscience are implemented countrywide.



Secretary Abdykalikova especially stressed the importance of the spiritual modernization process, adding that spiritual values, competitiveness, pragmatism, and national identity are formed in the family.



At the session Gulshara Abdykalikova said that current year is a historical one for Kazakhstan since the country has embarked on ambitious political and economic reforms and the process of spiritual modernization.



"It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan hosted the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. Held on the sidelines of the world exhibition, the international forum "Women for the Future Energy" brought together over 300 women from 25 countries," she added.



The Kazakh Secretary of State urged the women's community of Kazakhstan to promote 6 directions of the nationwide project "Rukhani zhangyru".



The session also touched upon the issues of modernization of civil service and offering equal opportunities in career progression.