Kazakh Secretary of State visits cardiology center in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has paid a visit to a cardiology center in Almaty city today.

Director of the center Mr. Almat Kodasbayev gave Secretary Abdykalikova a tour around the center and briefed her on the innovative methods of treatment used there. In his words, the center provides emergency care to the population. Some 50-60 people are treated at the center on a daily basis.







"We introduce new innovative technologies in cardiac emergency care. Approximately 400 open-heart surgeries are performed at the center annually," Mr. Kodasbayev noted.







He also added that the center uses some of the innovative methods that had previously been used only by the republican research institutes.



Secretary Abdykalikova praised the work of the center and stressed that the number of cardiovascular diseases in Kazakhstan had decreased dramatically. "We see the results: the number of heart diseases has dropped from 10% in 2012 to 6.8% in 2016.







According to her, utmost attention is paid in Kazakhstan to training of health workers, obtaining of new equipment for hospitals and ensuring better working conditions in healthcare sector.