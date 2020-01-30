Kazakh seismologists recorded quakes in China, Tajikistan, Afghanistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani network of seismic stations recorded earthquakes occurring in China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

At 03:10:51 p.m. Almaty time on January 29 the 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted 727 km southwestwards Almaty city in the territory of Tajikistan. Its energy class is 12.9.

The 4.3 magnitude quake rocked 377 km away from Almaty city in the territory of China. It was recorded at 04:13:35 p.m. Almaty time on Wednesday. T he quake energy class is 10.2.

Another 4.3 magnitude quake jolted 844 km away from Almaty in Afghanistan yesterday at 06:05:25 p.m. Almaty time. Its energy class is 10.6.